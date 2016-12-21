Ducks still believe in underperforming Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry
Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf, left, and Corey Perry each topped 20 goals several times in their first 11 NHL seasons, but had combined for only 11 goals in 34 games this season entering Thursday night's game at Ottawa. Ryan Getzlaf's first career goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs wouldn't rank among the prettiest of his 225 in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC