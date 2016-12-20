Ducks Sign 2016 First Round Pick Sam Steel to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that Sam Steel, the 18-year old center from Ardrossan, AB taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 Draft has signed a three-year entry level deal with the club. Steel currently plays for the Regina Pats of the WHL where he is currently dominating the league with 54 points in 25 games played.

