Carl Grundstrom named assistant captain of the Swedish team for the 2017 WJC

As team Sweden gets settled in in Canada to train ahead of the World Junior Championships which begin on December 26, they named their leadership group today. The Captain is the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek, and the assistant captains are: Rasmus Asplund, draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres; Jacob Larsson, draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks; and Carl GrundstrA m, Toronto's second round pick last year.

