Canadians drop world junior showdown ...

Canadians drop world junior showdown with U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Team Canada's Mathieu Joseph reacts after taking an accidental stick to the face in Saturday game against the U.S. Team USA, led by a couple of Maple Leafs prospects, earned North American bragging rights in its world junior championship contest with Canada, emerging with a 3-1 win Saturday to wrap up group play. Jeremy Bracco of the Kitchener Rangers - a Leaf pick from the 2015 draft - scored the Americans' third goal, while goalie Joseph Woll of Boston College - a 2016 selection - got the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Apr '16 why nuthin done here 11
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC