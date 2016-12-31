Canadians drop world junior showdown with U.S.

Team Canada's Mathieu Joseph reacts after taking an accidental stick to the face in Saturday game against the U.S. Team USA, led by a couple of Maple Leafs prospects, earned North American bragging rights in its world junior championship contest with Canada, emerging with a 3-1 win Saturday to wrap up group play. Jeremy Bracco of the Kitchener Rangers - a Leaf pick from the 2015 draft - scored the Americans' third goal, while goalie Joseph Woll of Boston College - a 2016 selection - got the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.