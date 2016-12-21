Bryan Adams to Perform During Intermission of New Year's Day Hockey Game on NBC
In the most Canadian sentence you'll probably read this year -- and yes, we're aware there's only one day left - - Bryan Adams will perform during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic on New Year's Day in Toronto. The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in the outdoor game, which airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.
