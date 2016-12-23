Arizona Coyotes' Shane Doan reaches 1,500-game milestone Coyotes captain Shane Doan joined an exclusive club Friday when he played his 1,500th regular-season game. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ipyedL Scottsdale native Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs takes the opening face-off against the Coyotes' Shane Doan the NHL game at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.