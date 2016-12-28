Adam Brooks has a five point game
After a week off, the WHL returned to action last night, and the Regina Pats hosted the Brandon Wheat Kings. Leafs prospect Adam Brooks is second for Regina in scoring with 58 points in 26 games, one point behind Anaheim Ducks pick Sam Steel who has 59. Last night Brooks and Steel battled each other for that lead, and while Steel held on while scoring one goal and adding four assists, Brooks went to goal scoring route, netting a hat trick and adding two assists of his own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC