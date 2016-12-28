Adam Brooks has a five point game

After a week off, the WHL returned to action last night, and the Regina Pats hosted the Brandon Wheat Kings. Leafs prospect Adam Brooks is second for Regina in scoring with 58 points in 26 games, one point behind Anaheim Ducks pick Sam Steel who has 59. Last night Brooks and Steel battled each other for that lead, and while Steel held on while scoring one goal and adding four assists, Brooks went to goal scoring route, netting a hat trick and adding two assists of his own.

