2017 World Junior Team USA Preview
At last year's 2016 World Junior Championship, Team USA was headed by a number of top-drawer prospects from the 2015 and 2016 draft classes-Zach Werenski, Alex DeBrincat, Christian Dvorak, Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Carlo, and of course, Auston Matthews. None of them are back for this year's edition; for the most part, this wasn't up to the Team's architects, but they did surprisingly cut Alex Debrincat despite his excellent OHL season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC