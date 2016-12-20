2017 World Junior Team USA Preview

At last year's 2016 World Junior Championship, Team USA was headed by a number of top-drawer prospects from the 2015 and 2016 draft classes-Zach Werenski, Alex DeBrincat, Christian Dvorak, Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Carlo, and of course, Auston Matthews. None of them are back for this year's edition; for the most part, this wasn't up to the Team's architects, but they did surprisingly cut Alex Debrincat despite his excellent OHL season.

