2017 World Junior Championships: Foll...

2017 World Junior Championships: Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in action

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

This will be Grundstrom's second World Juniors, having participated in the 2016 tournament in Finland in his draft year . The 2016 second round pick has made significant strides in his second season in top-flight Swedish hockey, scoring 11 goals in 27 games for Frolunda HC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Apr '16 why nuthin done here 11
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC