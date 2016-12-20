2017 World Junior Championships: Follow the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in action
This will be Grundstrom's second World Juniors, having participated in the 2016 tournament in Finland in his draft year . The 2016 second round pick has made significant strides in his second season in top-flight Swedish hockey, scoring 11 goals in 27 games for Frolunda HC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC