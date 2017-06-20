Tampa Bay Lightning sign Oleg Sosunov...

Tampa Bay Lightning sign Oleg Sosunov to 3-year ELC

7 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

In the sixth round of the 2016 National Hockey League entry draft, Tampa Bay Lightning discovered a tall , tough , defenseman in Russia, Oleg Sosunov. He's spent the past year playing with Lokomotiv Jr., and at the end of it was rewarded by a three-year entry-level contract.

