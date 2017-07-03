Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract
The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed defenseman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract. He will return to Tampa Bay after playing most of last season in Syracuse.
