Tampa Bay Lightning D Luke Witkowski signs with Detroit Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning lose a gritty defenseman today as Bolts d-man Luke Witkowski signs a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. It's one thing when one of your favorite players journey down a new path and finds themselves with a new home.

