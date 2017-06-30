Tampa Bay Lightning acquire 4 players as NHL free agency begins
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Carter Verhaeghe from the New York Islanders in exchange for goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis, the team announced on Saturday. The Lightning also announced the signings of goaltender Michael Leighton and defensemen Jamie McBain and Mat Bodie to one-year, two-way contracts.
