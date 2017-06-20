Reports: Dan Girardi signs with Tampa...

Reports: Dan Girardi signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

11 hrs ago

After being bought out by the New York Rangers, 33-year-old defenseman Dan Girardi will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Girardi was in the midst of a six year, $33 million contract that included a no-movement clause throughout the life of the contract, as well as a modified no-trade clause that was set to activate on July 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

