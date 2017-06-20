Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5...

Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5 million, 3-year deal

16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Detroit Red Wings bolstered their blue line in the opening hour of free agency Saturday to address a desperate need. Detroit signed defenseman Trevor Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract and added defenseman Luke Witkowski with a $1.5 million, two-year deal.

