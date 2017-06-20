Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning ca...

Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos married, per Teddy Purcell

After his run of bad luck, it is wonderful to report that something joyous has happened to Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. We want to extend Raw Charge's warmest congratulations to the captain on his wedding, which took place on June 30. The news was broken to Tampa Bay Lightning fans via groomsman and Bolts alumnus, Teddy Purcell.

