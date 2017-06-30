Matthew Peca re-signs for another year with the Tampa Bay Lightning
This past season, Matthew Peca scored his first NHL goal at the age of 23, in his fourth game with the Tampa Bay Lightning . He played ten games in all with the big club, and contributed to a long and successful Syracuse Crunch playoff run.
