Yzerman remains confident Lightning can sign all of their RFA's
Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman has quite a bit of work this offseason when it comes to keep the core of his team in place. Following the long-term extensions signed by Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman in recent years, the Lightning are sure to be pressed against the salary cap and have three significant restricted free agents that are going to need new contracts this summer: Tyler Johnson , Ondrej Palat , and Jonathan Drouin .
