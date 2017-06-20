Warriors add defenceman in Import Draft
The Moose Jaw Warriors went big and tough with their selection in the 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Wednesday. The Warriors used the 39th overall pick to add 19-year-old defenceman Oleg Sosunov, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC