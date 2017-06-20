Vegas Golden Knights select Jason Garrison from the Tampa Bay Lightning
The Vegas Golden Knights have selected defenseman Jason Garrison from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Expansion Draft. In addition, the Lightning sent them the rights to Nikita Gusev along with a 2017 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Golden Knights to take Garrison.
