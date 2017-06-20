Transcript: Jon Cooper on the struggl...

Transcript: Jon Cooper on the struggles of last season, "I think we really grew as a group"

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Florida , Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper discusses the 2018 NHL All-Star Game coming to Tampa, his stint behind the bench for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships, the Lightning's performance last season, and the importance of learning from all of these experiences. Quick Note: For the sake of clarity and fluency, I have omitted extraneous uses of the phrases, "and," "but," and "you know."

