Trade: Habs ship Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for draft pick

After shipping Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin , Montreal has now traded away Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017 . Over the last few days, there was plenty of chatter about the Habs looking to move Beaulieu before today's 3:00 p.m. ET roster freeze.

