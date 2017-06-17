Trade: Habs ship Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for draft pick

After shipping Mikhail Sergachev to the Lightning for Jonathan Drouin , Montreal has now traded away Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017 . Over the last few days, there was plenty of chatter about the Habs looking to move Beaulieu before today's 3:00 p.m. ET roster freeze.

