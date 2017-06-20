The Brad Lukowich Effect
Brad Lukowich was one of the most underrated players on the 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning team that won the championship. In his 12 years in the NHL after being drafted by the New York Islanders in 1994 draft, Lukowich was traded 7 times in his career, winning the Stanley Cup in 1999 with the Dallas Stars , and with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.
