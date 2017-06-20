'That's definitely a huge option for us': Brian Boyle wants to go back to Tampa
Brian Boyle spent almost three full years with the Tampa Bay Lightning before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at last March's trade deadline. The veteran center liked his stint in Tampa so much that he's willing to go back there when he becomes a free agent in less than week.
