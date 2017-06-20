Tampa Bay Lightning's Dave Andreychuk...

Tampa Bay Lightning's Dave Andreychuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

After a long career in the National Hockey League, former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk will finally be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this Fall. It's been a long time coming, but Dave Andreychuk will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fam e in Toronto this year.

Chicago, IL

