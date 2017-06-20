Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Andrej Su...

Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Andrej Sustr and Yanni Gourde to NHL contracts

In a move that will likely cause opposite reactions among fans, the Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed 26 year old defender Andrej Sustr to a one-year contract at a cost of $1.95 million. The team also re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a two-year contract at $1 million per year.

