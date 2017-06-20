Tampa Bay Lightning inks Syracuse Cru...

Tampa Bay Lightning inks Syracuse Crunch forward Cory Conacher to 2-year pact

20 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The deal is one-way during the first season and two-way during the second, paying $650,000 per season at the NHL level. Conacher joined the Lightning last year after playing a season in Switzerland.

Chicago, IL

