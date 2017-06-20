Tampa Bay Lightning focus on forward position at 2017 NHL Draft
June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cal Foote poses for photos after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the 2017 NHL Entry Draft with some future picks in mind, and the organization came away with several new prospects, including four forwards and the son of a former top NHL defenseman.
