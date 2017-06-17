Tampa Bay Lightning expansion draft protection list: Who should be shielded?
With the NHL Expansion Draft coming within the next week, Tampa Bay Lightning fans are wondering who the Bolts will protect from the Las Vegas Golden Knights and who will be left exposed. Like every other team in the league, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to decide who they want to protect in June 21's NHL Expansion Draft, when the incoming Las Vegas Golden Knights will raid the cupboards of the league's current 30 franchises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC