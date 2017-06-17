Tampa Bay Lightning expansion draft p...

Tampa Bay Lightning expansion draft protection list: Who should be shielded?

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Bolts By The Bay

With the NHL Expansion Draft coming within the next week, Tampa Bay Lightning fans are wondering who the Bolts will protect from the Las Vegas Golden Knights and who will be left exposed. Like every other team in the league, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to decide who they want to protect in June 21's NHL Expansion Draft, when the incoming Las Vegas Golden Knights will raid the cupboards of the league's current 30 franchises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC