Tampa Bay deals with Las Vegas to keep Syracuse Crunch blueliners in organization
The price to pull it off was a steep one, but the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to keep young blueliners Jake Dotchin and/or Slater Koekkoek from the clutches of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Both those Syracuse Crunch defensemen were left exposed in Wednesday's expansion draft, and Las Vegas could have take either one.
