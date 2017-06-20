Syracuse Crunch vs. Grand Rapids Griffins preview: AHL Calder Cup Final Game 4
The Crunch got some of their mojo back this past Wednesday, and it couldn't have come at a more crucial time. After falling into a 0-2 series deficit last weekend in Grand Rapids, Syracuse made the most of their home ice and stunned the Griffins in game 3. First time all series that Grand Rapids has looked rattled.
