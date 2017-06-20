Shattenkirk leads lean crop of top NHL free agents
In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov celebrates his overtime goal during the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. If Montreal lets Radulov test the market following a 54-point season, the 30-year-old Russian will almost certainly get a raise off a $5.75 million, one-year deal he signed to return to the NHL .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC