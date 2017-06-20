Several Syracuse Crunch prospects heading to Tampa Bay development camp

No rest for rookie forward Anthony Cirelli: after skating for the Syracuse Crunch in the Calder Cup Finals, he'll head off to the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp this week. No rest for rookie forward Anthony Cirelli: after skating for the Syracuse Crunch in the Calder Cup Finals, he'll head off to the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp this week.( The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced the full schedule and tentative roster for their 2017 development camp, which begins on Tuesday at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum.

