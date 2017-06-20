Quick Strikes: Welcome to the Tampa B...

Quick Strikes: Welcome to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

GeoFitz4 has written a roundup of scouting information about him that will be out at 10 AM today, but to tide us over until then, I suddenly remembered that El Seldo wrote about him as a member of the evil Windsor Spitfires team that stole the glory from Anthony Cirelli and Taylor Raddysh to win the Memorial Cup. Let's see what he had to say... Sergachev enjoyed winning the Memorial Cup as teammate of Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco , although at first he had difficulties adjusting to Bracco's play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC