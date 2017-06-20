Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning prospect camp begins
Erik Cernak makes Lightning Development Camp debut: "He's a big, strong, puck-moving defenseman that offensively can jump in, but he's probably going to be more of a defensive guy," Tampa Bay director of player development Stacy Roest said following the first day of camp. "He knows his limitations and knows what he needs to do to play the game."
