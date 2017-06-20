Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning ha...

Quick Strikes: Tampa Bay Lightning have 12/1 odds of winning the 2018 Cup, per Bovado

What non-playoff team has the highest Movado odds of winning the Cup next year? Tampa Bay Lightning , at 12/1. [ Fox Sports ] Matt Sammon and Chad Shnarr got together to discuss Tampa Bay Lightning expansion and trade deadline what-ifs on Lightning Power Play.

