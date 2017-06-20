Quick Strikes: Syracuse Crunch stay alive against the Grand Rapids Griffins to force Game 6
Despite calling his contract "probably fair for a player of [his] ability", Adam Gretz argues that Alex Killorn might need to be moved if the Tampa Bay Lightning want to avoid losing a top-six forward due to salary cap issues [ FanRag Sports ] With a week to go until the expansion draft, Steve Yzerman is playing the waiting game. He also confirms that he has spoken with Vegas General Manager George McPhee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC