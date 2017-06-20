Quick Strikes: Syracuse Crunch stay alive against the Grand Rapids Griffins to force Game 6

Despite calling his contract "probably fair for a player of [his] ability", Adam Gretz argues that Alex Killorn might need to be moved if the Tampa Bay Lightning want to avoid losing a top-six forward due to salary cap issues [ FanRag Sports ] With a week to go until the expansion draft, Steve Yzerman is playing the waiting game. He also confirms that he has spoken with Vegas General Manager George McPhee.

