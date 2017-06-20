Quick Strikes: Lightning player will ...

Quick Strikes: Lightning player will be announced 15th in the expansion draft

This is on everyone's minds, so instead of narrowing down on the Tampa Bay Lightning this morning, I'll head straight to the heart of the news. Michael Russo elaborated on the expansion draft announcement during the NHL awards, explaining that Vegas Golden Knights players will be revealed in the reverse order of standings .

