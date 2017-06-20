Quick Strikes: Is Tampa Bay Lightning really shopping Jonathan Drouin to the LA Kings?
Is Tampa Bay Lightning shopping Jonathan Drouin to the LA Kings for a return of Jake Muzzin ? Once again I have to ask, is this verified by any other sites, aside from "sources close to the team?" "While other teams have inquired about Drouin's availability, talks with Los Angeles are believed to center around Drouin and Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, with additional assets being discussed. Muzzin, 28, has three-years left on a five-year, $20 million contract, while TFP has learned contract talks between the Bolts and Drouin are not presently ongoing."
