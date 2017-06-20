Quick Strikes: Did Tyler Johnson have...

Quick Strikes: Did Tyler Johnson have initial contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

" Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman has an idea what center Tyler Johnson is looking for on his next contract. Johnson, 26, is coming off of a three-year, $10 million contract and can become a restricted free agent July 1. Yzerman and Johnson's agent, J.P. Barry, held preliminary discussions earlier in Tampa's off-season, but those negotiations have quieted down and have been put on the backburner for the time being."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC