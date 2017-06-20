Quick Strikes: Did Tyler Johnson have initial contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

" Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman has an idea what center Tyler Johnson is looking for on his next contract. Johnson, 26, is coming off of a three-year, $10 million contract and can become a restricted free agent July 1. Yzerman and Johnson's agent, J.P. Barry, held preliminary discussions earlier in Tampa's off-season, but those negotiations have quieted down and have been put on the backburner for the time being."

