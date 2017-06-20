Potential Targets for Every Lightning Pick in the 2017 Draft

If things hold as they are now, Steve Yzerman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be drafting in the top-15 picks of the draft for the first time since the team selected Jonathan Drouin 3rd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Due to the parity of this draft class, it's going to be hard to pin down exactly who is going to be available for the Bolts at pick 14 - so right now it's a bit of a guessing game.

