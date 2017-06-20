No deals with Vegas announced until June 21 draft
If the Lightning does agree to a side deal with Vegas, it likely won't become known until the night of the June 21 expansion draft in Las Vegas. The NHL had a conference call with general managers Tuesday, and part of the message was telling them to make sure there are no leaks of trades with Vegas ahead of the nationally-televised reveal, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC