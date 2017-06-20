NHL trade rumor: Jonathan Drouin and ...

NHL trade rumor: Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk rumblings growing

15 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

For a while, there have been some rumblings that Steve Yzerman was willing to trade the Tampa Bay Lightning 's Jonathan Drouin if the price is right. While the main need of the team is a top-four defenseman, I don't think you can rule out the possibility of a trade that is more of a talent swap.

Chicago, IL

