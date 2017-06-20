NHL free agent rumors: Top five desti...

NHL free agent rumors: Top five destinations for Kevin Shattenkirk

The NHL's top unrestricted free agent figures to have no shortage of suitors and will get the contract to match. The case for signing Kevin Shattenkirk is more complicated now than it might have been had his Capitals tenure gone more smoothly, but he's both the top defenseman and overall player - by far - in a thin unrestricted free agent class, so count on a robust market when the NHL opens for business July 1. At 28, Shattenkirk should have plenty of productive years ahead of him.



