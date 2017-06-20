NHL free agent rumors: Top five destinations for Kevin Shattenkirk
The NHL's top unrestricted free agent figures to have no shortage of suitors and will get the contract to match. The case for signing Kevin Shattenkirk is more complicated now than it might have been had his Capitals tenure gone more smoothly, but he's both the top defenseman and overall player - by far - in a thin unrestricted free agent class, so count on a robust market when the NHL opens for business July 1. At 28, Shattenkirk should have plenty of productive years ahead of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC