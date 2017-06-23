NHL Draft 2017: Tampa Bay Lightning could turn draft picks into defensive talent
The Tampa Bay Lightning have six picks in tonight's 2017 NHL Draft, and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the team turns some of these picks into a trade deal for a defenseman. The Tampa Bay Lightning made it out fairly unscathed on Wednesday night as the Las Vegas Golden Knights made their selections from the other 30 clubs in the National Hockey League.
