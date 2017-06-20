Names for Lightning fans to watch as ...

Names for Lightning fans to watch as NHL free agency opens Saturday

The Lightning enters Saturday's noon opening of free agency hoping to cross off the two main items on its wish list: It looks like the Lightning is closing in on a deal with veteran defenseman Dan Girardi, 33, the long-time former Ranger. But I don't think Tampa Bay is done making moves on its blueline.

Chicago, IL

