My Interview with John Kurtz

John Kurtz has been around the AHL for 7 years now, and has played for the Toronto Marlies, Utica Comets, Norfolk Admirals, and Syracuse Crunch. In the 2009-10 OHL season, Kurtz was selected for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, for the "OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey and his community".

