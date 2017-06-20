Lightning Strikes Sergachev: This is my time to play in the NHL
While Steve Yzerman said they are hopeful Mikhail Sergachev can make the Lightning roster out of training camp, it's not guaranteed. Sergachev, 18, was on vacation in Cypress Thursday and his phone had trouble receiving calls, so he didn't get one from Bergevin that he was traded by the Canadiens to the Lightning in the Jonathan Drouin blockbuster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC