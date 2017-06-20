Lightning Strikes Sergachev: This is ...

Lightning Strikes Sergachev: This is my time to play in the NHL

While Steve Yzerman said they are hopeful Mikhail Sergachev can make the Lightning roster out of training camp, it's not guaranteed. Sergachev, 18, was on vacation in Cypress Thursday and his phone had trouble receiving calls, so he didn't get one from Bergevin that he was traded by the Canadiens to the Lightning in the Jonathan Drouin blockbuster.

