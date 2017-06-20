Lightning Strikes Ryan Callahan expec...

Lightning Strikes Ryan Callahan expected to be protected in expansion

17 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Lightning veteran wing Ryan Callahan hasn't been asked to waive his no-move clause for purposes of the expansion draft, an indication he'll be on the team's protected list June 17. Callahan, 32, must be protected due to his no-move clause. With a glut up front, the Lightning could ask Callahan to waive his no-move, allowing another forward to be protected.

Chicago, IL

