Lightning journal: Russian forwards top Day 2 draft picks
After taking a big, right-shot defenseman in the first round, the Lightning's second day of the draft was headlined by a few skilled Russian forwards. Tampa Bay selected 6-foot-1 wing Alexander Volkov , 19, in the second round , with hopes to sign him and send him to AHL Syracuse next season.
